Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Gulf Resources Price Performance
GURE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,612. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Gulf Resources
