Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

GURE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,612. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

About Gulf Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.