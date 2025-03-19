Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,799 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

