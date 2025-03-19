Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.15 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 30.0% increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

HHI stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.72. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 150.50 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £293.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

