IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IM Cannabis Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ IMCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
About IM Cannabis
