Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Director Purchases $23,994,085.36 in Stock

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMCR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 139,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,430,000 after buying an additional 668,382 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after buying an additional 520,950 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $15,322,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

