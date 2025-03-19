Insider Buying: HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $12,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,557 shares in the company, valued at $658,395.79. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFFG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 323,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.61.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HF Foods Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

