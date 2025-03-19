Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,546. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3,995.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 165,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,718 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

