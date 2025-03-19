Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sells 4,005 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 102 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $1,687.08.

NASDAQ:NN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 1,473,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,919. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after buying an additional 759,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 2,461.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 684,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextNav by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 657,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

