Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
IBP stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.00. 296,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $159.77 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.05.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.