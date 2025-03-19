Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Head to Head Survey

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -35.32% -3.27% -1.83% POET Technologies N/A -194.16% -132.32%

Risk & Volatility

Intel has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $53.10 billion 1.97 -$18.76 billion ($4.38) -5.51 POET Technologies $119,946.00 2,518.89 -$20.27 million ($0.59) -6.56

This table compares Intel and POET Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intel. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intel and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 3 28 1 0 1.94 POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $27.04, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.50%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Intel.

Summary

POET Technologies beats Intel on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

