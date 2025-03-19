International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

