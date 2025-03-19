Investment House LLC Sells 42,651 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,906,000 after purchasing an additional 341,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,458,000 after acquiring an additional 326,177 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

