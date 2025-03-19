Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IESVF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Invinity Energy Systems
