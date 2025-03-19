Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IESVF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

