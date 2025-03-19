Jessica Snow Sells 2,298 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) COO Jessica Snow sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $11,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,255.35. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Price Performance

Shares of 2seventy bio stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Wednesday. 468,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.99.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 620.0% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.