John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 569,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 188,196 shares.The stock last traded at $57.47 and had previously closed at $57.82.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

