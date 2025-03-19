JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.01, Zacks reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. JOYY updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

JOYY Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ YY traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 1,294,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,286. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. JOYY has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

