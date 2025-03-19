JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $250.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.40.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.85. 17,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,625. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $205.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158,171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

