Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.88 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 429.50 ($5.58). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 136,888 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.