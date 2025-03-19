Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.88 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 429.50 ($5.58). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 136,888 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 331.52. The firm has a market cap of £478.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

