Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.48. Kopin shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,185,708 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The firm has a market cap of $219.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 485.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,693,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kopin by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 471,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 101,059.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

