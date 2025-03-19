Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 215,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,001. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.96 million, a PE ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.