Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
Shares of KCCFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,590. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Kutcho Copper
