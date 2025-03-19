Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. 505,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

