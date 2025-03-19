Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $276,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $3,754,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.47. 238,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,539. Medpace has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

