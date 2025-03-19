Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.66 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 100.45 ($1.31). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 102.33 ($1.33), with a volume of 242,046 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

