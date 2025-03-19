Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $115,663.68 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $115,663.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,748.76. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $7,694,633.76.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,335 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $719,046.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $333,067.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $233,416.54.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $162,693.08.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,026. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

