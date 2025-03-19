Next Capital Management LLC Has $33.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $594.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

