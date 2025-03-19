North Forty Two & Co. Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of North Forty Two & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTI opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

