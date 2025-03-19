OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.11%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

