OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.4% per year over the last three years.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

