OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.4% per year over the last three years.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $24.29.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
