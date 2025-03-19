Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $87,540.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 793,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,960.75. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,057.70. This represents a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,162 shares of company stock worth $356,041. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPXS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPXS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 9,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,268. Optex Systems has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

