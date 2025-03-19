Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

ORINY traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $463.41 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.