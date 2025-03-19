Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $463.41 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.
