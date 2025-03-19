PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 20,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $5,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 587.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 899,010 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $38,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,826. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.