Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35, reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Down 21.8 %

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

