Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 123.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.68%.

Precigen Price Performance

Precigen stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.58. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

