Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $10.25. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 99,951 shares trading hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

