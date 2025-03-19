Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $10.25. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 99,951 shares trading hands.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
