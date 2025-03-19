Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.61. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 97,057 shares.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.35.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

