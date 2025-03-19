Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.61. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 97,057 shares.
Rare Element Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.35.
About Rare Element Resources
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rare Element Resources
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.