Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immunocore (IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2025 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Immunocore had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after purchasing an additional 520,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunocore by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 7,437.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 91,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

