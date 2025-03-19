Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MeridianLink (MLNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2025 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – MeridianLink had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/7/2025 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.50 to $20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – MeridianLink was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 323,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

In other news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,515,729.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

