Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.
Renishaw Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.
