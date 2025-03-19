SageOak Financial LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of SageOak Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $492.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

