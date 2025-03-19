Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 88.95%.

ATR traded up GBX 2.96 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 469.96 ($6.11). The company had a trading volume of 72,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,167. The company has a market capitalization of £439.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 483.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a one year low of GBX 420.01 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.50).

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

