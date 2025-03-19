Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 261.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.