SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 31,659 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $394,675.40.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64.

On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25.

S stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 5,337,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,852. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

