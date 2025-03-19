SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 31,659 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $394,675.40.
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95.
- On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
S stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 5,337,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,852. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.