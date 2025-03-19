Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Decreases By 17.7%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,710,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.4 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.