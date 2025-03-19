Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Decreases By 17.7%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,710,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.4 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.
About Canadian Utilities
