Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Decreases By 20.4%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 29,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.48.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
