Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Decreases By 20.4%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 29,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

