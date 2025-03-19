Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Decreases By 23.8%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,422. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.