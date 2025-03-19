Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 23.4%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,353. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $40,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,786.10. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,556 shares of company stock valued at $128,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

