Short Interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Declines By 17.5%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 13,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,787,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,621. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

