Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Expands By 21.3%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 627.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

