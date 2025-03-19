Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Expands By 21.3%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 627.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
